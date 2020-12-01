General Motors (NYSE:GM) will have to renegotiate a preliminary labor deal after only about 45% of union members voted for the proposal.

The agreement struck by the automaker last week with negotiators was for each union member to receive a lump sum payment of 4M won by early 2021. The union stepped up demands this year after wages were frozen since 2018, when GM received a state-backed rescue package to stay in the country.

GM workers staged a series of strikes last month that cost the automaker about 25K vehicles in lost production.

The company has warned in the past that labor unrest could drive it right out of South Korea.

Shares of GM are up 1.69% premarket to $44.58.

