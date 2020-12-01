The FTC announces it has sued to block CoStar's (NASDAQ:CSGP) $587.5M acquisition of "chief competitor" RentPath.

CoStar operates rental sites that include Apartments.com and ForRent.com, and RentPath owns similar sites like Rent.com.

"Renters have come to depend on the convenience of online search sites to find available apartments that meet their needs and budget," says Daniel Francis, Deputy Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition. “CoStar and RentPath operate several of the most popular sites, and their aggressive, head-to-head competition has kept advertising rates low while offering consumers a convenient, data-rich tool for finding an apartment. This acquisition will eliminate price and quality competition that benefits both renters and property managers."

Related: CoStar recently announced the $250M acquisition of Homesnap, its first large step into the residential data market.

SA contributor Curious Capital recently outlined CoStar's M&A strategy: "While there's an inevitable risk associated with companies trigger-happy at writing substantial checks, CSGP has made it clear that they intend to pursue this strategy going forward. Their track record and current business fundamentals currently support the thesis, and until proven otherwise, we would not bet against the company's management to continue executing with as much success as it has over the years."