Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) gains 2.5% in premarket trading after Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris upgrades the stock to Overweight from Equal Weight, calling it a COVID recovery and M&A play.

Sees solid EPS growth on the back of its TD Ameritrade acquisition and is confident in the company ability to increase its market share.

"We view SCHW stock as an excellent play on the 'Covid reflation' theme as it is one of the most interest rate sensitive financials that also has a proven ability to organically grow at 5%+," Harris writes in a note to clients.

He estimates that a 25-basis point increase in interest rates across the curve would boost ~10% increase in SCHW's EPS vs. 5-8% accretion for the broker peer group Wells Fargo follows.

"Positively for SCHW, a scenario of rising medium to long-term interest rates (and flat short-term interest rates) would also be EPS accretive relative to expectations," Harris said.

Lifts price target to $58 from $44.

See Schwab's Quant factor grades vs. IBKR and MS (which acquired E*Trade):