JPMorgan stays positive on Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) as it looks to 2021 with new quarterly estimates for the year ahead.

Analyst Michael Rehaut: "We maintain our Overweight rating on WHR, as we continue to point to an attractive valuation that we believe does not fully reflect the company’s significantly improved and more profitable North American business, which has consistently generated double-digit and expanding operating margins over the last several years, as well as the longer-term turnaround potential of its European business."

Rehaut and team note that Whirlpool currently trades at roughly 9.5X its 2020 EPS estimates and 8.5X the 2021 EPS estimate, a modest discount to its 5-year current and forward averages. Whirlpool trades at roughly 6.5X and 6.0X JP's 2020 and 2021 EBITDA marks, which compares to its 5- and 10- year current averages of 7.6X and 6.8X.

The firm maintains its December 2021 price target of $237, which continues to be based on a target multiple of roughly 7X the 2022 EBITDA estimate. The average Wall Street PT on Whirlpool is $198.27.