Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) files a proposal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to adopt new listing rules that would require all companies listed on Nasdaq's U.S. exchange to publicly disclose "consistent, transparent diversity statistics regarding their board of directors."

Also, they would require that most Nasdaq-listed companies to have, or explain why they do not have, at least two diverse directors, including one female and one who self-identifies as either an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ+.

Foreign companies and smaller reporting companies would have additional flexibility in satisfying this requirement with two female directors, Nasdaq said.

As part of rationale for the new requirements, Nasdaq’s proposal presents an analysis of over two dozen studies that found an association between diverse boards and better financial performance and corporate governance.