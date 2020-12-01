Airbnb (ABNB) updates its IPO terms to include 51.9M shares at a price range of $44-50.

At the higher end of the range, Airbnb would raise about $2.6B in the offering. Airbnb would have a $35B valuation, up from its slashed $18B valuation after its $2B debt raise earlier this year.

At the midpoint, Airbnb would have a $28B initial market cap.

Airbnb is offering 50M shares and selling shareholders are offering the other 1.9M.

The company has filed to trade its Class A stock on the Nasdaq under the "ABNB " ticker. The listing is expected to happen within the next couple of weeks.

Airbnb has four classes of shares. Class B holders will have 81.7% of the outstanding capital stock and hold 99% of the voting power.

Company directors, execs, and 5% stockholders will beneficially own 49.1% of outstanding capital stock with 58.8% of the voting power.

