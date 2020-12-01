Allscripts announces $200M accelerated share buyback
Dec. 01, 2020 8:09 AM ETAllscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)MDRXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) has entered into accelerated share repurchase (ASR) transactions with each of JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association to repurchase $200M of its common stock, with initial share delivery of ~11.7M shares.
- “The accelerated share repurchase demonstrates our commitment to delivering near-term value to our shareholders, our strong liquidity position and our confidence in the long-term strategy and earnings potential of Allscripts,” said Rick Poulton, Allscripts President and CFO.
- The board of directors had approved a new $300M share repurchase program through December 31, 2021.