Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) says it will is partner with sportsbook management provided Genius Sports Group to provide in-game content to its wagering customers worldwide, excluding U.S. leagues.

The company says sportsbooks operating on Scientific Games' OpenSports platform will gain access to Genius Sports Group' LiveData and LiveTrading services.

Genius Sports Group's entire portfolio of official data rights is included in the agreement, featuring content such as the English Premier League, NASCAR, Serie A and German Bundesliga, as well as dozens of FIBA basketball and FIVB volleyball leagues.

Scientific Games exec Keith O'Loughlin on the upside: "Genius Sports Group offers a vast array of in-game content which will further our already market-leading offering. There is an extremely high fluidity level brought by the sporting calendar, and our technology is unrivalled in matching these levels with the integrity, robustness and scalability that the OpenSports platform provides. With Genius Sports Group's LiveData and LiveTrading services being integrated into our solution, the technology continues to evolve and become more exciting to our players."

Source: Press Release

Wall Street analysts are still bullish on Scientific Games into the new year.