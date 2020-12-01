Coinbase (COINB) was selected as the primary execution partner for Microstrategy's (NASDAQ:MSTR) $425M purchase of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) earlier this year, says the crypto exchange's Brett Tejpaul.

Tejpaul: "Using our advanced execution capabilities, leading crypto prime brokerage platform, and OTC desk, we were able to buy a significant amount of bitcoin on behalf of MicroStrategy and did so without moving the market." He says the strategy resulted in saving of up to 1%, or $4.25M for Microstrategy.

Coinbase hopes to similarly serve other corporate treasuries looking to invest some of their assets in crypto.

Bitcoin this morning hit an all-time high for a 2nd consecutive day - touching $19.845K - but has pulled back sharply since, now selling for $18.474K.