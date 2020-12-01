TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) initiates its rolling U.S. marketing application seeking approval of ublituximab, combined with umbralisib, for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a Fast Track- and Orphan Drug-tagged indication. The company expects to complete the filing in H1 2021.

Ublituximab is an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody. Umbralisib is a dual inhibitor of enzymes PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon. The company calls the doublet therapy "U2."

Its U.S. marketing applications for umbralisib for marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma are currently under FDA review with action dates of February 14, 2021 and June 15, 2021, respectively.