BB, MRNA, LI and LYG among premarket gainers

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:CRBP) +34% .

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) +26% .

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) +9% after reporting Bitcoin transaction volume for November.

Dunxin Financial Holdings (NYSEMKT:DXF) +20% on signing agreement with Baite Biological Group.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) +19% .

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) +18% after update on its transition and growth strategy.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) +15% as it expects to emerge from Chapter 11.

Tantech Holdings (NASDAQ:TANH) +11% .

F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) +14% .

NTN Buzztime (NYSEMKT:NTN) +13% .

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) +13% .

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) +9% after co. announces a multi-year, global agreement with Amazon Web Services.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) +12% .

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) +11% .

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (CFIIU) +12% .

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) +10% .

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) +10% .

China Distance Education Holdings (NYSE:DL) +10% on "going private" agreement.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) +10% as its COVID vaccine scheduled for FDA review on Dec. 17

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) +10% .

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) +9% .

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) +8% .

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) +8% .

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) +8% .