Under the multi-year global agreement, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) will develop and market BlackBerry IVY, a scalable, cloud-connected intelligent vehicle data platform.

The platform is meant to provide automakers a standardized secure way to read and analyze vehicle sensor data.

BlackBerry IVY will support multiple vehicle operating systems and multi-cloud deployments. The platform will build on BlackBerry's QNX auto data capabilities and AWS's portfolio, including IoT and machine learning capabilities.

"AWS and BlackBerry are making it possible for any automaker to continuously reinvent the customer experience and transform vehicles from fixed pieces of technology into systems that can grow and adapt with a user’s needs and preferences," says Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services. "Through this joint effort with BlackBerry, we will provide automakers with the insights, capabilities, agility, and speed they need to thrive in an increasingly connected world. As automakers seek to race ahead in their digital transformations, BlackBerry IVY empowers them to build their brands and set the standard for connected vehicle services across the automotive industry."

Press release.

BlackBerry shares are up 22.3% pre-market to $7.19.

