Goldman Sachs hikes Nio (NYSE:NIO) to a Neutral rating after having a Sell rating on the Chinese automaker.

As part of its ratings reset, the firm now sees significant tailwinds for Nio sales.

"Our July 17 downgrade to Sell was predicated on valuation as we believed the share price at the time reflected over-optimism given no substantial changes to volume/profit expectations. In hindsight, we underestimated the benefits to Nio from: (1) powertrain breakthroughs, particularly with the cell-to-pack/blade large cell technologies; (2) the introduction of Nio's battery as a service program, which has significantly expanded Nio’s addressable market."

The firm assigns a price target of $59 to Nio.

Goldman's exit almost clears out the bear camp on Nio.