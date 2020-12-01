Vornado CFO steps down as company starts $35M cost-cutting program

Dec. 01, 2020 8:31 AM ETVornado Realty Trust (VNO)VNOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Chief Financial Officer Joseph Macnow is stepping down from the role, which will be assumed by the company's president, Michael Franco.
  • Macnow, who has been with Vornado since 1981, will remain a senior adviser to the company.
  • The company is also starting a program to reduce overhead costs by more than $35M annually and will involve compensation reductions and will cut 70 jobs.
  • VNO will recognize in Q4 a $23M charge against net income for estimated severance and other reduction in force-related expenses.
  • The New York-focused office REIT has been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic as many companies switch to a work-from-home model and some consider reducing their office spaces on a permanent basis.
  • Last month, Vornado was reported to have halted efforts to sell two properties that it co-owns with the Trump family.
