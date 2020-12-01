NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) has secured a new two-year debt facility for a total of $30M, with funds and accounts managed by JGB Management.

The company intends to use the funds to fully pay off loan balance with East West Bank, fulfill $10M cash payment obligation under the ARIIX transaction and to fund operating activities designed to accelerate global organic revenue growth.

Greg Gould, Chief Financial Officer commented, "With the addition of this financing our unrestricted cash balance will now exceed $50M. With the completion of the NewAge/ARIIX merger and the expected improved cash generation of the combined company augmented with the new credit facility, I believe we have significant financial flexibility to meet our organic operating needs throughout 2021.”