United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) has priced public offering of $500M of 5.500% senior notes due 2070 at par on and after March 1, 2026.

Closing date is December 2.

The notes are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "UZE".

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, the repayment of indebtedness, the purchase of additional spectrum and the funding of capital expenditures, including in connection with 5G buildout projects.