NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) has priced $600M of its 0% convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private placement.

Offering is expected to close on Dec. 3.

The notes will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the notes will not accrete.

Net proceeds to be ~$589.5M and intends to use it to redeem a portion of NextEra Energy Operating Partners' outstanding 4.25% senior notes due 2024, as well as to pay the initial cost of the capped call transactionsand any proceeds not immediately used for these purposes may temporarily be invested in short-term instruments or used for general partnership purposes.