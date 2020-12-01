The FDA has designated has granted Rare Pediatric Disease tag to Aeglea BioTherapeutics' (NASDAQ:AGLE) ACN00177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria, a metabolic disorder in which the body is unable to process certain building blocks of proteins (amino acids ) properly, and is characterized by elevated plasma homocysteine.

Rare Pediatric Disease designation provides for the issuance of a priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.

Aeglea initiated a Phase 1/2 trial earlier this year to investigate ACN00177 for Homocystinuria.

In October, the investigational therapy received Orphan drug tags in US and Europe.