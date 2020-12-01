JPMorgan analyst Vivek Juneja downgrades Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Underweight as the trust bank is more vulnerable to money market outflows than its peers.

NTRS has seen faster money market assets under management of 7% Q/Q in Q4 to date in publicly reported institutional funds, Juneja writes in a note to clients.

Also he sees institutional money market fee waivers rising at the bank and notes that NTRS's servicing fee growth has fallen sharply sharply; furthermore, it's expected to benefit less from higher long-term rates than its peers.

On top of all that, Juneja sees NTRS's $43M operational error charge in Q3 driving more spending on controls, systems, and processes.

Juneja is even more bearish than the Quant rating of Neutral.

See how NTRS compares with its peers on Quant factor grades: