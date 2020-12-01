DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) has amended the terms of its previously announced “at-the-market” equity offering program under which it may sell common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $40M (Incl. previously authorized $8.975M).

The shares of common stock will continue to be offered through Ascendiant Capital Markets, LLC, acting in its capacity as sales agent.

The Company to use the net proceeds for the financing of the Company’s emerging electric vehicle charger business, global expansion of the Company’s defense business, acquisitions of companies and technologies, business expansions and investments and for working capital and general corporate purposes.