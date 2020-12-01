Zoom Video Communications (ZM, -7.5% ) is sliding in premarket trading, but the pressure isn’t spreading to more stay-at-home plays yet.

Zoom reported what looked like strong fiscal Q3 numbers. It beat on the top and bottom lines and forecast revenue of $806M-811M and EPS of $0.77-0.79 for Q4, topping consensus estimates.

That’s similar to many stay-at-home and Big Tech winners, which saw initial post-earnings declines due to rich valuations. But for all the talk of the rotation trade in November, where cyclicals did see renewed strength, Zoom rose 3.8% for the month.

Still, cracks are starting to show in the “wild growth story”, Stone Fox Capital writes on Seeking Alpha this morning.

“The end of the quarter was October 31, and just about any company in the world of importance has switched to a video conferencing solution to conduct business while the virus fears persisted,” Stone Fox says.

Revenues “boomed during FQ1 and FQ2, but the FQ3 upside was limited,” it added.

The “revenue beat was only $83 million after a FQ2 were revenue smashed analyst estimates by $163 million. The combination with the fact that the revenue base is now much larger at nearly $800 million after entering this FY just hoping for $200 million per quarter, the exponential growth story is much more difficult to maintain.”

Looking to technicals, the stock is set, when trading starts, to fall back below its 50-day simple moving average of about $475 that it fell below on Nov. 9 for the first time since early August and had only just recovered yesterday.

But there is still ample room above the 100-day SMA at $388 that the stock hasn’t fallen below since late January.

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) also avoided an expected selloff due to rotation last month. In fact, it outperformed the S&P, Nasdaq and Dow, rising 14.2%.

The ETF is knocking on the door of oversold territory, with a relative strength index of 67.97.

A lot of November’s performance comes from headset maker Plantronics ([[PLT, +0.1% ), now known as Poly, which is the top holding in WFH at 4.31%.

PLT rocketed nearly 40% last month, during which time it saw the bullish move of its 50-day SMA crossing above the 100-day and 200-day levels.

Sector Watch

With Financials (XLF, +1.8% ) looking to extend their November run and following cyclicals in bouncing back this morning, Fed Chairman Jay Powell will speak before the Senate Banking Committee after the start of trading.

He’s reiterating that the next few months “could prove challenging” in prepared remarks. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will appear later. There could be more clarity on their split about the ending of Fed emergency lending facilities and their views of the need for stimulus.

The 10-year Treasury yield is edging up 2 basis points to 0.86%.

See more Fed speakers scheduled today at Seeking Alpha’s Catalyst Watch.