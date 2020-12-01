SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) has launched a new 5-year contract with the national government of Latvia, valued at ~$1.2M, to deploy its enhanced PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring suite, including both RF House Arrest and GPS tracking.

SuperCom has begun deployment of its enhanced PureSecurity product suite introducing many enhancements and new capabilities which have been developed over the past years.

The project will be billed at a monthly lease rate and is expected to start generating steady-state recurring revenues within a few months.

"This emphasizes the increasing needs for outstanding technology in this industry as well as the continued confidence existing customers have in our solutions," said company President and CEO Arie Trabelsi.