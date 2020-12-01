Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) slumps 15% premarket on increased volume in reaction to its receipt of minutes from a recent meeting with the FDA regarding the data package supporting its planned marketing application seeking approval of roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

The company feels that the totality of the data supporting the application demonstrates substantial evidence of effectiveness of the 64 mg dose but the agency believes otherwise. It regards the Phase 2b study as "problematic" since it did not use the commercial formulation and was conducted ex-U.S. and the Phase 3 trial not capable of showing effectiveness since neither dose tested adequately separated from placebo at week 12 in the intent-to-treat population, adding that the filing of a marketing application based on these studies would be "highly unlikely" to be filed (accepted).

The company believes that the issues can be addressed based on published regulatory guidance and precedents. It also has comparable pharmacokinetic data on the formulations used in the mid-stage study (investigational formulation) and the late-stage study (commercial formulation) and plans to conduct a pivotal bioequivalence study to bridge the two. It also believes that the Phase 3 study showed the comparability of U.S. and ex-U.S. data. As such, it intends to continue development and activities supporting a U.S. marketing application.