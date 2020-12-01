William Blair drops its rating on Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) to Market Perform from Outperform on a reset over the impact of the pandemic on the ski season.

Analyst Ryan Sundby: "With COVID-19 cases reaching new highs across the United States in recent weeks (and projected to continue to climb into the key holiday period at the end of December), this has increased the likelihood that the upcoming 2020/2021 ski season could be disrupted in a more meaningful way than previously anticipated."

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Vail is Bearish.