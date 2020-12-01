Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) and Sephora has inked a long-term strategic partnership to open 850 Sephora stores inside Kohl's shops by 2023.

The first 200 Sephora stores will be installed in Fall 2021.

“The Kohl's and Sephora partnership will bring a transformational, elevated beauty experience to Kohl's from the top global name in beauty,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “This new collaboration is an excellent example of two customer-centric, purpose-driven companies leveraging each other’s strengths to make aspirational beauty far more accessible to millions of customers all across the country. Today’s announcement is a perfect illustration of the bold moves we are making at Kohl’s to accelerate our growth and reimagine our future for the next era of retail.”

Sephora at Kohl’s shops will replace Kohl's current in-store beauty assortment and their positioning at the front of the store will provide maximum exposure for Sephora’s brand partners.

Sephora's previous partnership with JCPenney will end in early 2023.