Zoom stock falls after Q3 beats as analysts question valuation, post-pandemic growth potential
Dec. 01, 2020
- Credit Suisse maintains an Underperform rating on Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) and raises the price target from $315 to $340, citing the strong earnings report with top and bottom line beats and signs that Zoom continues to execute in its pandemic-driven TAM acceleration.
- William Blair (Outperform) praises the "very strong" earnings but revenue came in below buy-side estimates of about $800M. The firm sees a "number of moving pieces that could create volatility" with a headwind in the "return to work" environment and its risk of elevated churn.
- But William Blair still sees room for Zoom to grow with existing and new enterprise customers.
- Morgan Stanley (Equal-Weight, $380 price target) notes that Y/Y revenue growth accelerated again this quarter but investor questions remain about the post-pandemic growth picture.
- The firm still sees a growth runway with the $100M+ TAM, but shares will likely fall down to between the bear and bull cases
- Seeking Alpha bear Stone Fox Capital weighs in on Zoom's earnings: "The problem here is that management continues to warn the market of what happens in a more normalized business scenario. Investors need to start paying attention to these metrics considering Zoom will never again have the 300%+ revenue growth metrics of the last few quarters. The stock still trades at an insane 42x forward sales estimates. Zoom was expensive at just 10x forward revenues back at the start of the year, so the valuation now is astronomical."
- Zoom shares are down 7.6% pre-market but are up 603% YTD.
