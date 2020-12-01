Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) is up 14% in pre-market, as it announced that eMapgo Technologies ("EMG") and Beijing Sinotrans Transportation Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Sinotrans, engaged in a cooperation agreement that EMG will build an urban distribution service platform for Beijing Sinotrans.

EMG will undertake the development of Beijing Sinotrans Urban Distribution Service Platform, provide intelligent logistics GIS services and corresponding technical services for the platform's customer applications and management components based on location and map services, operation, and management.

Luokung has engaged in a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of EMG and are currently in the process of closing the transaction.