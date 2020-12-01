Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) has acquired Falcon Computing Solutions, a privately-held leading provider of high-level synthesis compiler optimization technology for hardware acceleration of software applications.

Falcon Computing’s innovative compiler technology makes it easier for software developers to create custom high-performance accelerated applications using FPGAs and adaptive SoCs.

“The growing demand for adaptive computing is driving a new era of FPGA adoption in the data center and embedded applications,” said Salil Raje, Executive VP and GM, Data Center Group at Xilinx.

Terms of the transaction not disclosed.