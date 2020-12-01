Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) says it has now officially increased production capacity by more than 400% for seltzers and popular innovations at the company’s Fort Worth and Milwaukee breweries.

The company says the expansion come at a time when it believes it is uniquely positioned to align with consumers' desires for a variety of beverage choices like Vizzy, Coors Seltzer and Blue Moon LightSky,

"These investments will allow us to keep up with demand as we work to aggressively grow our above premium portfolio and prepare for additional product launches that the revamped Fort Worth and Milwaukee breweries are able to handle," update Molson Chief Supply Officer Brian Erhardt.

TAP +1.80% premarket to $46.83.

Source: Press Release

