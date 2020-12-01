Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) announces the start of an adaptive Phase 2/3 clinical trial in India evaluating Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. The study will be conducted by JSS Medical Research.

An adaptive study allows for modifications to the trial and/or statistical models while the study is in process.

The company is partnering with the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Biotechnology (DBT) for advisory support and to use BIRAC’s clinical trial centers for the vaccine.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) recently announced the results from the second interim analysis of a large-scale Phase 3 study that showed 91.4% efficacy at day 28 after the first dose and over 95% 42 days after the first dose. Over 40K volunteers are participating.

In September, RDY and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of the vaccine and the rights for distribution of the first 100 million doses in India.