Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and AT&T (NYSE:T) have extended their agreement to support global enterprise customers with Internet of Things connectivity, using Nokia's WING solution (Worldwide IoT Network Grid).

The managed WING service promises increased performance and flexibility in global connectivity along with lower latency and firm controls (real-time device management with rule compliance and cost control).

After a launch of WING into the automotive and financial industries, AT&T is now targeting additional entries, including transportation, retail, agriculture, utilities, and smart cities.

WING's support for 5G network slicing means that as IoT networks move to 5G, AT&T will be able to partition its 5G network into multiple networks to support various use cases for customers, Nokia says.