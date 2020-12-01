Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) is up 6.95% in premarket action clearly capitalizing on cryto surge through its majority-owned stakes (i.e. a current indirect 57% interest) in Longroot.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) this morning hit an all-time high for a 2nd consecutive day - touching $19.845K - but has pulled back sharply since, now selling for $18.913K.

Longroot's news of crypto offering to major Thai real estate development company Magnolia has further strengthened the Monaker's rally. If the transaction goes through, Longroot initial coin offering (ICO) portal in Thailand will represent Magnolia as financial advisor and ICO portal for a proposed initial coin offering valued at between US$500 -700M.

Crypto has soared more than 160% this year with further expectation for it "to enter the $20,000 to $25,000 range before a significant selloff," according to Marcus Swanepoel, chief executive of London-based crypto exchange Luno as reported by Bloomberg.

The company says global cryptocurrency industry is projected to reach $3.7B by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 32.4% from 2017, and had a current total market capitalization of ~$500B on Nov. 18, 2020.

Previously: Monaker acquires ~71.99M shares of Axion Ventures (Nov. 18)