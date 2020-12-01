Docebo (OTCPK:DCBOF) to offer $125M of common shares in the United States and Canada as its initial public offering.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional $18.75M of common shares, representing 15% of the total offering.

Net proceeds will be used primarily to strengthen the company's financial position, to pursue its growth strategies and for other general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2005, Docebo provides an easy-to-use, highly configurable and affordable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities and functionality needed to train both internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. Docebo sells its products in approximately 69 countries, reaching over 2,000 companies and 9.5 million registered learners. Its customers come from various industries and include companies such as Thomson Reuters, Pearson, Amazon Web Services, Experian, L'Oréal, and Heineken.

The company's operating and financial highlights:

