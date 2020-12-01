The first patient has been enrolled in a Phase 3 clinical trial, REBUILD, evaluating Bellerophon Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:BLPH) INOpulse, a pulsed inhaled nitric oxide therapy, for the potential treatment of fibrotic interstitial lung disease, an umbrella term for a large group of disorders that cause scarring (fibrosis) of the lungs.

The primary endpoint is the change from baseline to month 4 in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity as measured by actigraphy (the patient wears a sensor that measures gross motor activity).

The estimated primary completion date is June 2022.