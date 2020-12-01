Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) up 5% in pre-market, on entering a definitive agreement in connection with the acquisition of 51% of Fuzhou Csfctech Co., Ltd. and its two subsidiaries.

Csfctech is a developer and distributor of mobile games in China; and has an international user base across Mainland China, Japan, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates and Africa.

The total transaction value is RMB51.2M; to be paid through a combination of cash plus newly issued shares of Blue Hat's ordinary shares, calculated on the weighted average volume price of 20 trading days prior to closing.

There is a performance guarantee where the terms of the agreement will be amended if Csfctech does not achieve certain audited net profit for the calendar year ending December 31.

This acquisition will broaden Blue Hats interactive gaming portfolio and allow them to increase sales further through the expansion of available distribution platforms.

The closing of the acquisition is expected to be on or around December 31, 2020.