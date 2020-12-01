Oppenheimer says Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is still one of its top picks even as the stock has lagged other so-called COVID-19 winners.

Analyst Rupesh Parikh: "Although a bumpy trade is likely, especially as compares become more difficult next year, we believe a still accommodative valuation, potential for continued market share gains, attractive unit growth prospects, and a leading profit delivery support a case for outperformance from here."

Parikh notes that new longer-term growth drivers are emerging for the retailer and reminds that shares have tended to struggle after recent earnings reports.

Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating on DG and 12-month to 18-month price target of $240.

Shares of Dollar General are up 0.38% premarket to $219.42.

See consensus estimates for Dollar General ahead of Thursday's earnings report.