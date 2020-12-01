SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) rises 4.9% in early trading after closing on a new $30M credit facility from Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP), consisting of a $10M revolving loan facility and a $20M term loan facility.

Replaces credit agreement from syndicate led by Royal Bank of Canada that was terminated on Nov. 30, 2020 and would have otherwise matured on April 1, 2021.

The new credit facility charges the same interest rate as the previous facility, however it will have no scheduled borrowing base redeterminations and won't charge a commitment fee.

The credit facility matures on Nov. 30, 2023; loans under the facility can be prepaid at any time without a prepayment penalty other than customary "breakage" costs with respect to LIBOR loans.

The new facility "substantially extends our liquidity runway on more efficient pricing and other terms than we believe we could achieve in the current oil & gas reserve-based lending market," said SandRidge President and CEO Carl Giesler.

In Q3, SandRidge cut its net debt to $0.8M from $45.5M at the end of Q2.

See SandRidge's net debt over the past 11 quarters: