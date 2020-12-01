Micron (NASDAQ:MU) raises its FQ1 guidance to include $5.7-5.75B in revenue (was: $5-5.4B; consensus: $5.26B) and $0.69-0.73 EPS (was: $0.40-0.54; consensus: $0.48).

Gross margin is now seen at 29.5% vs. the prior 26.5%.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse Annual Technology Conference starting today at 11:30 AM. A webcast is available here.

Yesterday, Micron held a Q&A call to discuss its roadmap and strategy. Read the full transcript here.

Micron shares are up 2.9% after the opening bell. Peer Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is up 2.3% . Semi equipment stock Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), which has an over 10% annual revenue exposure to Micron, is up 2% .

Previously: Cree, Micron led this week's semi rally after upgrade, Huawei tailwind (Nov. 20 2020)