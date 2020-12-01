S&P 500 bounces back as recovery plays look to regain momentum after end-month rebalancing

It's a new month, but the same story as cyclicals lead the broader market, but megacaps still providing some support, and vaccine makers rallying.

The S&P (SP500) +1% is being led by November favorites: Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE), Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) and Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI). The Dow (DJI) +1% is getting help from Boeing, again, and UnitedHealth, which has the biggest impact on the price-weighted index.

Telsa is driving the Nasdaq (COMP) +0.8% higher with news that the stock will hit the S&P 500 all at once. All the other megacaps are higher, but Microsoft is just barely in the green.

Moderna +13% is jumping as it prepared to get FDA review on its COVID vaccine candidate.

But Zoom Video -14% is sinking after what looked like a strong quarter as has been the case for summer winners.

And there are some words of caution from strategists after a historic month of gains.

"Let's not pile in and chase after the kind of November we've had ... because goodness knows we're going to have to consolidate in the interval," Lisa Shalett, CIO at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management tells Bloomberg this morning.