Cyber Monday spending was up 15.1% to $10.8B, according to Adobe Analytics.
Analysts consider the tally strong even if it missed some estimates because a great deal of online shopping has been spread out through retail events in October and November. Overall, holiday spending has been above expectations.
As highlighted in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch, today's update from the National Retail Federation will delve into more details on holiday shopping trends.
Related stocks: Walmart (WMT -0.0%), Target (TGT +0.6%), Costco (COST -2.4%), Best Buy (BBY -0.6%), Amazon (AMZN +0.3%), Shopify (SHOP -2.5%), Wayfair (W -1.7%) and eBAY (EBAY +0.2%).