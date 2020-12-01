VBI Vaccines (VBIV -0.4% ) has submitted marketing application with the FDA seeking approval for Sci-B-Vac, its 3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine candidate, for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the hepatitis B virus in adults.

Recently, the company filed marketing application to the European Medicines Agency, and expects to submit regulatory approval applications in the U.K. and Canada in Q1 of 2021.

In October, the company announced presentation of abstracts at the ID Week conference from two Phase 3 trials evaluating the vaccine candidate.