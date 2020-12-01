Oshkosh’s (OSK +2.7% ) Oshkosh Defense, LLC has received an order for 2,738 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (‘JLTV’), 1,001 companion trailers, and associated kits by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, with a contract value of $911M.

The Oshkosh Defense JLTVs will be supplied to the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Air Force along with a select group of NATO and non-NATO allies.

As part of the order, 59 vehicles will be delivered to NATO and non-NATO allies – including Lithuania, North Macedonia, and Brazil.