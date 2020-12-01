Citing the "unwarranted" November rally, Barclays downgrades Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and maintains a $76 price target.

Analyst Raimo Lenschow says Appian's share price surge isn't justified by the company's fundamentals and growth potential.

The analyst thinks the rally was driven by technical factors rather than a sentiment change, and he expects the stock to de-rate.

Appian shares have shrugged off the downgrade, sitting relatively flat at $139.93.

