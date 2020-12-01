Tuniu plunges 13.7% despite improved Q3 results
Dec. 01, 2020
- Tuniu (TOUR -13.7%) reports Q3 revenue decrease of 85.5% Y/Y to RMB123.6M, due to the negative impact brought by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.
- Packaged tours revenues decreased 88.4% Y/Y to RMB86.4M, due to the decline in travel to international destinations impacted by the outbreak and spread of the pandemic.
- Other revenues too decreased 64.8% Y/Y to RMB37.1M, due to the declines in service fees received from insurance companies and revenues generated from financial services.
- Gross margin improved 810 bps to 52.7%.
- Adj. operating expenses declined 69.4% to RMB118.2M.
- The Company had cash, equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.6B.
- The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted business operation and cash flows for Q3 2020, which could continue to impact on subsequent periods.
- Q4 2020 Guidance: Net revenues of RMB112.8-135.4M, which represents 70% to 75% decrease Y/Y.
- "In Q3, as China's domestic travel industry further recovered, Tuniu's revenues continued to improve with declining operating expenses for the third consecutive quarter as our operating cash flow turned positive," said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's Founder, Chairman and CEO.
