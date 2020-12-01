Auris Medical (EARS +63.1% ) has announced efficacy data from testing AM-301 in vitro, a drug-free nasal spray for protection against airborne pathogens and allergens.

AM-301 was tested for its capability to prevent or mitigate SARS-CoV-2 infection of nasal epithelial cells. In saline-treated control cultures, Sars-CoV-2 replicated efficiently, resulting in a rapid increase in viral titer. In contrast, daily treatment with AM-301, beginning right before inoculation, showed effective protection against viral infection.

48 hours post-infection, average virus titers were 90.0% lower than those observed in controls. 72 hours and 96 hours post-infection, average virus titers were 99.2 and 99.4% lower, respectively.

The company says its looks forward to taking AM-301 through additional tests and advancing the program towards the submission of regulatory applications in 2021.