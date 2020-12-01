Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is down 16.05% in early trading to extend on yesterday's decline.

A big question on the minds of investors is who might be selling this week after the expiration of the lockup period on up to 166M shares. RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak predicts that Nikola founder Trevor Milton will sell some, but not all, of his shares following the lockup expiration.

Volume on Nikola is already ahead of normal activity after only a half hour of trading.

