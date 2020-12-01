Tesla (TSLA +3.0% ) is solidly higher after S&P Dow Jone Indices decided to add the component to its S&P 500 Index all at once on December 21.

There had been some speculation that Tesla would be added to the index in steps considering that it will be largest rebalancing in the history of the S&P 500 Index and happens to land on the same day (close of December 18) as a key options expiration (triple witching) date. The rebalancing considerations set up December 18 as an interesting day for the markets.

Tesla will slot into the S&P 500 Index as the 7th largest company as it currently stands, behind only Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Berkshire Hathaway. Sitting right below Tesla's market cap at the moment are Visa, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson and JPMorgan Chase.