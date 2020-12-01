Mnuchin calls for 'targeted fiscal package' to continue supporting economy

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he believes "a targeted fiscal package" is the most effective option to help the U.S. economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his opening statement to the Senate Banking, Housing & Urban Development Committee on their quarterly CARES Act report, Mnuchin notes that half of jobs lost from the pandemic have been regained as of the October employment report.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell points out that the pace of economic improvement has moderated in recent months.

Update at 10:30 AM: Mnuchin defends his decision to end several emergency lending and asset purchase programs, including the Main Street Lending Program for smaller businesses, at year-end, saying it's required by the CARES Act and wasn't an economic decision.

He also urged Congress to allocate $300B more for the Paycheck Protection Program, saying that the restaurant industry hasn't received the support it needs to survive the pandemic.

10:37 AM: "We remain committed to use all of our tools" and to continue to provide "very strong support" for the economy, Powell said.

10:47 AM: "We've had a recovery that's faster than most forecasts," Powell stated, adding that there's a long way to go to complete recovery as 10M Americans are still out of work.

"The lion's share of credit should really go to fiscal policy," he said. Still, "we'll use our tools until the danger is well and truly past."

Points to the risk of small businesses going out of business this winter.

10:55 AM: Even with the prospects for COVID vaccines becoming available soon, some small businesses won't be able to survive two more months, Mnuchin said. Again, he asked Congress to reallocate unused CARES Act money for PPP; "I think there's a lot that can be done and should be done very quickly," he said.

10:59 AM: Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey contends that ending the emergency facilities was not mandated by law; Mnuchin responded that he doesn't agree with that interpretation. "We will completely follow the law; this is not discretionary."

