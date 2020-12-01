Citi Trends (CTRN +3.0% ) reports Q3 comparable sales in reopened stores increased 6.3%; the fifth consecutive quarter of positive open-only comparable store sales.

Gross margin rate improved 440 bps to 41.8%, driven by full-priced sales.

Operating margin expanded to 4.7% compared to (0.9%) in the prior year period.

The company is estimating a Q4 comparable store sales to be approximately flat, which is consistent with November’s trend.

Strong liquidity with $96.8M of cash and no borrowings on the Company’s line of credit at the end of the quarter; compared to cash and investments of $72.3M Y/Y.

Also, successfully opened eight new Citi Trends stores and closed two stores, bringing the current fleet total to 585.

The Co. repurchased ~0.38M shares of common stock at an aggregate cost of $9.9M during the quarter with an additional $5.1M repurchased through November 20th; the repurchase of the shares was funded from cash on hand.

Guidance: Due to the uncertainty surrounding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing any further guidance at this time.

