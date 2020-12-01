D.A. Davidson starts off coverage on DoorDash (DASH) with a Buy rating.

Analyst Tom White points to DoorDash's leading market position in U.S. online food delivery, strong recent share gains and better-than-expected recent profitability trends.

White also sees adjacent revenue opportunities for DoorDash in grocery/retail delivery and logistics solutions. The firm's analysis of DoorDash's clients indicates that it has lower exposure to a single brand than rivals Uber Eats and Grubhub, which is seen as a positive.

The early note from D.A. Davidson is something of a rarity with the timing of the IPO still unclear.

